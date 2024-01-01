Benefits

People sometimes ask why Sentry is an open source company. However, they are typically asking about our business model: conversion funnel, product roadmap, monetization strategy. In our experience as engineers and as professionals, there is no other choice but open source for building a viable software company serving modern development cycles.

As a mantra, Sentry is an open source company because the right to learn and to share what is learned with others is fundamental to product growth and relevance.